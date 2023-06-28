AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Creek House Honey Farm is an apiary that sells local, raw, honey, and beeswax products. Located in Canyon, TX, it is a family-run business owned by George and Paige Nester who decided to turn their hobby of beekeeping into a business.

Along with the business being known for Honey Buzz Winery as well as having an event space available to rent out for weddings and other gatherings, the farm also offers bee tours and beekeeping classes. With four different classes offered, you can learn more about the fascinating world of honeybees by participating in a hands on tour.

I had the opportunity to meet up with head beekeeper, Blake Nester, who is the daughter of the owners, George and Paige Nester for a tour of a beehive. While we inspected the hive, we talked about how their family business all came to be… see what I did there.

Blake explained to me that her start in beekeeping had a lot to do with her parents. When she was eleven years old she planted pumpkins and sold them for her college fund. Her parents decided it would be great to have bees pollinate the pumpkins. They started out with two hives and it obviously grew, thus how beekeeping came into the picture. Blake has been doing this for twelve years now.

Blake said its incredible to think back to their start in a shop behind her parents house selling honey from the few hives they had at the time, to now selling skincare, mead, and all the different avenues because of the business. She is proud of her parents and herself in what they have created, and feels that its really special.

I was surprised at how calming it was to be around the bees as we conversed. I learned a lot about honeybees within the amount of time we were on the tour, and you can too. Creek House Honey Farm is offering tours/classes all summer. In order to book, visit Creek House Honey Farm’s website and click on the tab labeled, “Bee Tours/Classes.”