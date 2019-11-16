How and when should your baby start eating solid food

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — It is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics that babies be breastfed exclusively until about six months. At six months, a baby’s needs, particularly for certain micronutrients, exceed what can be provided by breast milk alone. That’s when the baby is probably to expand his or her pallet.

Dr. Teresa Baker and Christine Garner from the Infant Risk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center have more.

When to begin solids:

Signs that a baby is ready to begin trying foods include sitting up with minimal support, having good head control, intently watching others eat table food, and reaching for food. The loss of the tongue thrusting reflex, by which a baby immediately pushes food is out of its mouth, is also a good indicator of readiness for solid foods. Importantly, as foods are introduced, breast milk (or formula) should continue to be a major source of the baby’s nutrition until at least 12 months.

First foods:

High in iron: infant cereal, meat

Single-ingredient foods:

Mashed avocado, banana

Cooked and pureed meat, fish, beans, sweet potato, peas, carrots

Allergenic foods acceptable

Variety, all food groups by 7-8 months

Sips of water acceptable

How to begin:

Baby sitting upright

Small amount on spoon

1-2 teaspoons, 1-2 times per day

New food every 3 days

Gradually offer lumpier textures and soft small pieces

Watch for and respond to hunger and fullness cues

Minimize distractions

Foods to avoid:

hot dogs

nuts

lumps of nut butters

popcorn

whole grapes

hard, raw fruits or vegetables

Safety with solid food:

Check food temperature

Baby sits upright

Always stay with your baby during mealtimes

Never put solids in a bottle

Spoon-feed from a bowl, not a jar of baby food

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center- Infant Risk Center

1400 Wallace Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79106

(806) 352-2519

https://www.infantrisk.com/