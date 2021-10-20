Hotworx Ribbon Cutting/Anniversary at 1st Amarillo Location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —HOTWORX is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session. As the infrared heat penetrates your body causing you to sweat, the isometric postures further accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxins from your organs through muscle contraction.

Our patented sauna combines heat, infrared, and exercise– what we like to call “3D Training”– and makes HOTWORX a workout unlike any other fitness program available!

Because of the pandemic they weren’t able to do a ribbon cutting but they’re coming up on their 2nd anniversary.

Hotworx is hosting a ribbon cutting/anniversary on October 22nd.