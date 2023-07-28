KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted: Jul 28, 2023 / 10:49 AM CDT
Updated: Jul 28, 2023 / 10:49 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —
If you’re trying to decide between the Roomba i3 EVO and the i7, we put them to the test in the BestReviews Testing Lab. Here are our findings.
Read this list of the best back-to-school essentials for K-12, and you’ll be able to make the transition back to school both seamless and cost-effective.
With these deals and shopping tips, you can simplify your search for back-to-school clothes and supplies.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now