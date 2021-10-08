Hope Lives Here Hosting John Tiegen for 3rd Annual Gala

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Hope Lives Here is an organization that trains service animals for veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma and chronic pain disorders.

This organization rescues dogs from local shelters and pairs them with a veteran. Training a service dog costs about $15,000-$75,000 which isn’t covered by insurance.

Coming up on October 9th Hope Lives Here is hosting their 3rd Annual Hope for our Heroes Gala featuring guest speaker John Tiegen.

This event includes cocktails, dinner, service dog graduation, a live auction and the guest speaker. Tiegen is with Team Never Quit, he was a hero of the Benghazi Attack and a Military Consultant and Co-Author of “13 Hours“