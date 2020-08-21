Hope Lives Here Gala

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hope Lives Here is a non-profit that rescues shelter dogs and pairs them with local veterans.

Both train together to become an amazing pair that help each other through life.

The organization is hosting their 2nd Hope for Our Heroes Gala in October. It will include a Happy Hour, Dinner and a Live Auction.

All of the money goes to help rescue dogs and train them to work with a veteran.

For more information on the organization and to purchase a ticket to the Gala click here.