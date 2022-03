AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hook & Reel Seafood and Bar recently opened its doors offering Amarillo a new Cajun-inspired seafood chain as it opens its first Amarillo location in the Bell Plaza on 45th and Bell St.

They offer Dine-in, takeout, and delivery and are open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 A.M. to 9:30 PM and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 A.M. to 10:30 P.M.