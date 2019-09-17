AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hoodoo is a non-profit public art project that strives to inspire the community through urban beautification, art, music, & creativity.

Mural locations & artists:

411 S. Fillmore – Emily Ding (Houston, Texas – starts late Tuesday)

406 S. Polk – Ms. Yellow (Carson, California)

414 S. Polk – Blank Spaces Murals, WT Mural Squad, AC Artists, & Jonathan Phillips

212 SW 6th – Jerod (DTOX) Davies (Dallas, Texas)

616 S. Harrison – Malcolm Byers (Amarillo, Texas)

506 S. Tyler – Sandra Fettingis (Denver, Colorado)

The Hoodoo Mural Festival celebration is on Saturday, September 21 at 411 S. Fillmore from 4:11 p.m. to 7:26 p.m.

This will be a family-friendly event with food trucks, music, interactive art, and artist Emily Ding will be putting the finishing touches on her piece while celebrating the newest additions to Center City Amarillo. GA tickets (includes 1 adult beverage) are $15. VIP tickets are $125.

For more information visit the Hoodoo website or Facebook page.