AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you can believe it, the Texas Rangers have been around for 200 years. You can learn more about the work the Rangers and Troopers do at the Co C Region Bicentennial Week.

It starts Friday, July 21st with a “Community & Ranger/DPS Day” which is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. There you can meet with DPS Recruiters, Troopers, Pilots, Special Agents, the Texas Rangers and more.

Click here for more on this event.