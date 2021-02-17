Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
19°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Texas DPS offices will be delayed/closed Feb. 18
Top Stories
7 million under boil notice in Texas as power outages persist and another icy storm looms
Video
Texas TikTok users share nightmare videos of water pouring from burst pipes
Randall County offices closed Thursday and Friday, Feb. 18-19
Carpet Tech explains why so many pipes are busting and what to do if it happens to you
Video
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Broken clubs behind him, Koepka feeling better about game
Top Stories
New Marlins GM Ng eager to finally see her team in action
Players return to COVID protocols as spring training opens
Vincent Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism and concussions, family told deputies
Video
Hayward finding success in more prominent role with Hornets
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Authentic Cajun, Food Bayou in Dumas Serving up New Orleans Cuisine
Video
Top Stories
Working From Home & Parenting; Parenting Tips with Belinda
Video
The Amarillo Zoo Welcomes New Animals
Video
Honoring Black History: Tamikka Williams
Video
Celebrating Fat Tuesday, How Mardi Gras Has Changed in 2021
Video
Find It Fast
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Missing on the High Plains
Pass or Fail
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
State of the State
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Arenacross VIP Ticket Experience Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
About Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Honoring Black History: Tamikka Williams
Studio 4
by:
Sheryl Proctor
Posted:
Feb 17, 2021 / 05:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2021 / 05:00 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –
Video Forecast
Gradually improving weather; Arctic frigidness slowly leaves
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
‘The world needed a laugh’: Attorney from viral kitten video speaks out
Video
WATCH: 2 rescued from icy waters after truck doing ‘donuts’ loses control during snowstorm
Video
3 Arkansas hikers rescued from snow-covered Arizona canyon
Video
‘The avalanche was in control’: Video shows snowboarder survive scary snow slide
Video
VIDEO: Woman refuses to wear mask properly on flight, yells at passengers
Video
Kansas man digs up old outhouses, finds pieces of history
Video
WATCH: Video shows cars blocking traffic, doing doughnuts on Memphis interstate
Video