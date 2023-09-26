AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th to October 15th, and it’s a month to celebrate and recognize the history and cultures that Hispanics and Latin Americans have made to American society and culture.

You can help do that during the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon hosted by Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

This event is happening October 12th at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room. The lunch lines open at 11:30 a.m. and the program starts at Noon. This year’s speaker is Rodrigo Zapata from Amarillo. Organizers say Zapata recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary at Amarillo National Bank where he first started as a part-time Teller. He then became a Teller Supervisor in 2014 and then went to Mortgage Processor in 2017. In 202 he became a Mortgage Loan Officer and then was promoted to a Business Loan Officer in the Commercial Loan Department in 2022 then became Vice President of Business Loans that same year.

Zapata will speak about “Latinos and the drive, prosperity, and progress they have made in our city and country”. There will also be awards presented to local leaders and volunteers. Awards include the “Young Rising Star”, “Lifetime Heart of the Barrio”, “Business Community Service”, “Hispanic Woman of the Year” and “Hispanic Man of the Year”.

You can learn more and purchase your tickets here.