AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s the annual tradition of honoring high school graduates across the city.

Baccalaureate 2022 is coming up on May 22nd at 4 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ located at 1401 S Madison.

Graduates from all four high schools can arrive at 3:15 p.m. wearing their cap and gown, this is a non-denominational service organized by graduating seniors at each high school.