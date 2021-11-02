Honey Garlic Salmon with Chef Bud

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Bud masters the art of simple yet delicious, and that’s what he brought to the table with his Honey Garlic Salmon.

Check out the recipe below, don’t forget Chef Bud is hosting a “Imperfect Holiday Table” class as well as being a big part of the next Eveline Rivers Project event.

Honey Garlic Salmon

Ingredients:

2 ea Salmon fillets, salt and pepper

½ tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 Tblspn Tulkhoff minced garlic

1 Tblspn butter

2 Tblspn honey

1 tspn Kikkoman low sodium Soy Sauce

1 Tblspn Kikkoman sriracha

1 Tblspn water

1 Tblspn lemon juice

Preparation:

Preheat oven to medium heat

Season Salmon with salt and pepper and the Smoked Paprika

Heat the butter in a skillet or pan over medium high heat until melted. Add the garlic and saute for about a minute, until fragrant. Pour in the honey, water, soy sauce allow the flavors to heat through to marry. Add in the lemon juice; stir well to combine all the flavors.

Add the salmon fillets to the sauce in the pan. Cook each fillet 3 minutes or until golden, while basting with pan juices. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Arrange halved lemons in the pan around the salmon.

Baste Salmon one more time then transfer the pan to your oven to finish for 3-4 minutes. To serve drizzle with the sauce and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve with a steamed or grilled vegetable.

A wonderful light and flavorful dish for you to Enjoy any time of year! . Share it with a friend at your Table! Cheers!