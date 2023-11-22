AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo may be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, but they are also getting ready for a few great events.

The Zoo has a holiday wish list they will soon put out, allowing the community the chance to purchase and fund much-needed items for the zoo.

They’re also bringing back Homeschool at the Zoo.

Homeschool at the Zoo has returned for its fall session on November 29 from 10am-12pm! Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ) is a hands-on experience for children 6 to 12 years old. Admission is $5.00 per child.

Do you ever wonder what elements are in the forest, and how they work within the habitat? Join us for HATZ and learn how one small change to one organism can affect the overall ecosystem with “Forest in a Jar.” Admission is $5.00 per child.

You can register for that event here.