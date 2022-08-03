AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “London Homesick Blues” is the song many will associate with Gary P. Nunn, but long-time fans of Nunn will remember him as one of the members of ‘The Lost Gonzo Band’.

Born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma Nunn moved to Brownfield, Texas and says he thought it was the best place in the world because it had football, band, little league baseball and more. He went to South Plains College and then Texas Tech University while playing in several bands in the Lubbock area.

After transferring to the University of Texas at Austin he really immersed himself into music, even playing bass for Michael Martin Murphey, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Willie Nelson. The Lost Gonzo Band and Jerry Jeff Walker would release six albums in just four years.

Gary P. Nunn is considered the father of the progressive country scene that started in Austin in the 1970’s and started pursuing a solo career in about 1980. He most famously wrote “London Homesick blues” for Jerry Jeff Walker which was recorded in 1973 and was the long-time theme song for Austin City Limits.

Beyond his music, Nunn says that Michael Murphey encouraged him to get into music publishing, which along with popular singles and albums, he also owns his own label, runs his own publishing company and manages his own career with the assistance of his wife Ruth.

Right now he’s on tour, playing Amarillo on August 6th at Starlight Ranch. For more information on his touring schedule, music, and more click here.