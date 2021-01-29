Home Depot Teaming Up with Buy Safe American Coalition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Home Depot has partnered with the Buy Safe America Coalition to protect consumers from the sale of stolen/counterfeit goods – especially as organized retail crime reached record highs in 2020. The team is essentially dedicated to tracking fake or stolen goods on online marketplaces (Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, LetGo) and hopes to warn consumers about resale flags.

Below are some tips that Home Depot says to look out for when searching items online.

· Product is described as “brand new”, “new in box” or “new with tags”

· Large discrepancy between listed price for new item and typical retail price

· Signs of box tampering or removal of security devices

· Large quantities of the same item or brand available at the same time

· Language indicating the seller can “get other products upon request”