Hollywood Stuntman hosts Anti-Bullying Expos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — MarkAnthony Baca is a Hollywood stuntman and has been promoting an Anti Bullying Campaign for more than 20 years.

When he is not filming, he hosts Anti Bullying Expo’s across the county to help communities and schools.

He is hosting an Anti Bullying Expo in Pampa on Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pampa Armory. The expo will feature some other Hollywood Stars such as Hector David Jr the Green Samurai Power Ranger and a few others.

He is also hosting an expo in Hereford on Tuesday, October 15 from 4 to 7 p.m.

