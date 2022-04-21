AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a unique business plan with an owner’s backstory that’s even more unique.

A conversation with Kaytie Gann, the owner and creator of Hollow Dot Designs. After living in Canada and Europe, Gann eventually settled in Amarillo and launched her jewelry brand in 2016. Her delicate Welded Forever bracelets—which are permanently attached to the wrist—have gained a huge local following, turning jewelry-buying into an immersive experience. She tells host Jason Boyett how her business developed and why Amarillo has proven to be the perfect place to experiment. This episode is sponsored by TEXAS Outdoor Musical and the Discover Amarillo app.