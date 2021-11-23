Holiday Stress: Items to Help You De-Stress During the Holiday Season

This segment is sponsored by IMODIUM, Life Extension, Medibio LUCA.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The approaching holiday stressors plus cold-and-flu season is enough to give us big time winter woes.

So how do we keep our family safe, prepared and less-stressed as we anticipate another long few months of keeping to ourselves, keeping our homes and bodies safe and our minds clear through the holidays and beyond?

Wellness Lifestyle expert Jamie Hess is here with tips to prep our mind, bodies and homes to live our best lives as the unknown comes our way.

Jamie will share:

● The latest news and advancements in health and wellness

● How to keep the whole family safer

● Preparing for whatever this winter brings our way

● Managing stress

● And more!

Jamie Hess is a wellness lifestyle expert and the co-creator of @NYCfitfam. Named “one of the seven fittest couples on Instagram” by Women’s Health magazine, Jamie and her family have been featured on Dr. Oz, The Daily Burn, Refinery29, The New York Post, The Observer, MindBodyGreen, and more. Her focus is on fitness, nutrition, wellness hacks, and conscious parenting.