Holiday Shopping Trends: What Consumers Are Buying & Where

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Holiday shopping is already in full swing – if you haven’t started, you are already behind.

According to new data from Ware2Go, 1 in 5 Americans have ALREADY finished their holiday shopping.

Despite the strain of the pandemic, over half (54%) of survey respondents expect to do more holiday gift shopping this year than they did last year, and 83% report that they will be doing more of that shopping online than in previous years.

And what are they shopping for? Here are the most popular items people are buying:

Gifts for a pet (63%)

Toys and games (50%)

Big box store gift cards (48%)

Clothing (46%)

Fitness or gym equipment (44%)

A significant majority (79%) of those surveyed are concerned about getting their online gift orders on time this year, and 71% of Americans say that a two-day shipping option for holiday shopping is important to them