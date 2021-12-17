Holiday Drink Ideas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The Amarillo VA Health Care System announced an updated visitation policy for the Community Living Center (CLC). They said starting Monday, Dec. 20, residents will be able to receive visitors if the policy is properly followed.

According to the VA, CLC residents will be allowed to receive visits from one visitor over the age of 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.