Holiday Drink Ideas

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Tis the season to have a cocktail or two.

Here are a few great holiday inspired drinks, including one that doesn’t have alcohol.

Pomegranate Moscow Mule

White Christmas Margarita

Ingredients

For the Drinks:

  • 7-8 Cups Ice
  • 15 Ounces Cream of Coconut, (We used Cocoa Lopez.)
  • 12 Ounces Silver Tequila
  • 4 Ounces Lime Juice
  • 4 Ounces Triple Sec
  • 4 Ounces Simple Syrup, chilled

For the Rim:

  • Lime Wedges
  • Sanding Sugar

For Garnish:

  • Lime Slices
  • Fresh Cranberries

Instructions

  1. Before beginning, make sure your blender has the capacity to hold 7-8 cups of liquid. This recipe makes a large amount and takes up a lot of space in the blender.
  2. Run a lime wedge around the rim of the glass, then dip the rim into the sanding sugar. Set aside.
  3. Place all the ingredients into a high powered blender. Blend just until the ice is broken down and smooth. Pour the margaritas into individual glasses, and garnish with lime slices and fresh cranberries.
  4. Serve immediately.

Holiday Punch

Ingredients

  • 1 12-oz Can Frozen Limeade or Lemonade
  • 1 64-oz Bottle Cranberry Juice
  • 2 liters Ginger Ale
  • 6 cups Ice
  • 2 large Lemons sliced thin
  • 2 large Limes sliced thin
  • 2 large Tangerines sliced thin
  • 2 cups Fresh Cranberries

Instructions

  • In a large punch bowl, add the can of limeade along with the amount of water according to the packaging instructions. Mix well, then add the cranberry juice and ginger ale and whisk to combine.
  • Add the ice, lemon slices, lime slices, tangerine slices and fresh cranberries and stir.
  • Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Video Forecast

Don't Miss