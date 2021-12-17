Holiday Drink Ideas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Tis the season to have a cocktail or two.
Here are a few great holiday inspired drinks, including one that doesn’t have alcohol.
Ingredients
For the Drinks:
- 7-8 Cups Ice
- 15 Ounces Cream of Coconut, (We used Cocoa Lopez.)
- 12 Ounces Silver Tequila
- 4 Ounces Lime Juice
- 4 Ounces Triple Sec
- 4 Ounces Simple Syrup, chilled
For the Rim:
- Lime Wedges
- Sanding Sugar
For Garnish:
- Lime Slices
- Fresh Cranberries
Instructions
- Before beginning, make sure your blender has the capacity to hold 7-8 cups of liquid. This recipe makes a large amount and takes up a lot of space in the blender.
- Run a lime wedge around the rim of the glass, then dip the rim into the sanding sugar. Set aside.
- Place all the ingredients into a high powered blender. Blend just until the ice is broken down and smooth. Pour the margaritas into individual glasses, and garnish with lime slices and fresh cranberries.
- Serve immediately.
Ingredients
- 1 12-oz Can Frozen Limeade or Lemonade
- 1 64-oz Bottle Cranberry Juice
- 2 liters Ginger Ale
- 6 cups Ice
- 2 large Lemons sliced thin
- 2 large Limes sliced thin
- 2 large Tangerines sliced thin
- 2 cups Fresh Cranberries
Instructions
- In a large punch bowl, add the can of limeade along with the amount of water according to the packaging instructions. Mix well, then add the cranberry juice and ginger ale and whisk to combine.
- Add the ice, lemon slices, lime slices, tangerine slices and fresh cranberries and stir.
- Serve immediately. Enjoy!