AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The holiday season brings with it the opportunity to make some great holiday dishes. You can find plenty on the Beef Loving Texans website and check out the recipe below.

Recipe: Cheesy Beef Artichoke Dip

Ingredients

· 12 ounces cooked (leftover) beef

· 1 (12oz) artichoke hearts

· 8 ounces cream cheese

· 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

· 2 teaspoon granulated garlic

· 3/4 cup reduced-fat dairy sour cream

· 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

· 1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

· 5 ounces fresh spinach

Serving Suggestion:

· 1 tsp celery

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl mix together cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, pepper, and garlic. Once smooth add in spinach, chopped Beef, and artichoke hearts; combine.

2. Coat a 9 X 9 baking dish with non-stick spray. Place mixture into baking dish and bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until mixture is bubbling and golden brown. Serve warm along side fresh vegetables and tortilla chips.