Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House Launching Virtual Kitchen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –A neighborhood favorite is serving BBQ to people’s homes throughout the Amarillo area.

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House has just launched a virtual kitchen out of their restaurant on I-40 & Coulter Rd.

The virtual (ghost) kitchen, named BrauBQ, is tucked inside their own Hoffbrau kitchen and conceived for delivery only.

BrauBQ will be offering Texas smoked BBQ favorites that can be ordered and delivered via their website (www.BrauBQ.com) or 3rd party services such as Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

Trends speak to the growing popularity of home delivery and thus BrauBQ will be launched starting October 26, 2020. To place an order, customers can go online www.BrauBQ.com or select their favorite third party delivery app. Available 7 days a week. 11AM to 8PM.

Catering is welcomed: 806-437-6523