AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House already has a great 25% discount for First Responders who dine-in wearing their uniform. Now the Amarillo location is expanding that to First Responders and their family.

Happening each Tuesday, groups of four or less are able to get 15% off their ticket when you dine-in off duty with friends and family by showing your badge.

This deal doesn’t include alcohol and can’t be combined with other special offers or on holidays. Some First Responder groups who are eligible are Police, Firefighters, Paramedics, EMT’s and 911 Dispatchers.

Also don’t forget their Mother’s Day weekend deal with includes prime rib, a salad, and a choice of a side.