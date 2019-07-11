History of the Barrio

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo neighborhood plans began several years ago with a focus on four parts of the city that city leaders felt doesn’t get the attention needed in terms of development.

The Barrio Neighborhood plan was completed in 2018 and creates a better vision for the families that live in that community. Organizers host meetings and fundraisers to engage the community and continue the mission to make this part of Amarillo as successful as possible.

The first edition of the Barrio Historical map contains 27 highly ranked historical sites, churches, and 18 business partners.

The free Barrio Historical Sites Hunt is on July 13 at the Barrio Bash. People can pick up a free historical map and a ticket to visit 10 businesses to get a sticker on their ticket and enter a drawing for 10 $50 Visa cards. The drawings will be on July 19, July 26, August 2, and August 9. The completed tickets will be entered for the grand prize, which is dinner for 6 and 6 tickets to the Sod Poodles game on August 17, courtesy of FirstBank Southwest.

More Barrio historical information can be found in the book, Amarillo Barrio Historical District: Past, Present, and Future, which will be one year old on September 10. This book sells for $25 each or 5 books for $100 and 100% of proceeds benefit the BNPC.