AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Put your investigative skills to the test at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

Brought back by popular demand, their Murder Mystery Dinner is not to be missed.

Stephanie, Jax, and Brandon have more on next weekend’s events.

The cost is $50 per person for members or $60 for nonmembers. Tickets available at panhandleplains.org or by phone at (806) 651-2242.