AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hispanic Heritage Month is a national celebration of the history and cultures that Hispanic and Latin Americans have made to American society and culture. It is celebrated September 15 – October 15. Organizers from three local organizations are hosting an event which will honor and recognize local leaders in our Amarillo community.

This year the national theme “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation,” exemplifies what local organizations dedicated to serving the Hispanic community are working to achieve. The Barrio was established in 1889 making it one of the oldest neighborhoods in Amarillo. A panel of speakers who were raised in the Barrio neighborhood will share memories of the past, changes in the present and hopes for the future. “We are excited to partner with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for this celebration,” said Mary Bralley, event chair. The Barrio has a long history of resilience and ingenuity, and we are glad to be able to share stories from residents to those in attendance.

When: October 12, 2022 – Lunch lines open at 11:30 a.m. – Program begins at 12 noon

Where: Amarillo Civic Center – Grand Plaza

Tickets can be purchased here.