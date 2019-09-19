Hispanic Heritage Lunch Honoring Hispanic Community Leaders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hispanic Heritage Lunch is on Wednesday, October 2 from 11:45 am to 1 p.m. at the Wesley Community Center, 1615 S. Roberts. Individual tickets are $25 and a table of 8 is $200. For tickets, email tsisner@gmail.com or call 806-570-8644 to purchase.

Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce are coming together to organize this event which will honor Hispanic leaders and bring awareness of the contributions made by those leaders to our community.

This year, the keynote speaker is Dr. Elsa Diego-Medrano. Dr. Diego-Medrano joined the College of Education in 2008. She received a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies in 1992 from Texas Tech University. She taught 1st grade, 2nd grade, 3rd grade and was a Reading Recovery teacher in the public-school system for sixteen years while working toward a M.Ed. in Language and Literacy in 2000 and a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in literacy in 2013.

Awards will be given in five categories:

Young Rising Star

Business Community Service

Hispanic Woman of the Year

Hispanic Man of the Year

Lifetime Heart of the Barrio

Los Barrios de Amarillo

Wesley Community Center, 1615 S. Roberts

(806) 372-7960

losbarriosdeamarillo.org