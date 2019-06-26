Ask the Tree Geek: Hiring a Tree Care Professional

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have trees that need tending to this season, it’s important to hire a tree care professional. Jake, The Tree Geek explains.
How to hire a tree care professional:
- Ask around for a referral, ask your friends and neighbors.
- Check credentials. International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist or Master Arborist.
- Ask for proof of insurance, liability insurance that covers property damage.
- Licensing? Not in Texas for tree work, only for pesticide application.
- Bonded? Not necessary for tree work as their are no goods, just services in transaction.
- Never pay up front or before the work is complete.
Why you should hire a tree care professional:
- Trees are long term resource that can be ruined in an afternoon
- A qualified arborist understands the whole ecosystem associated with the trees, not just the tree cutting.
- Homeowners and unqualified tree trimmers can get seriously injured or damage property.
Tree Geek Fact of the Week:
Tallest Tree: Hyperion Redwood, 380ft tall, Redwood National Park. (20ft longer than a football field when laid over).
Jakob Tree Inc.
Jake@jakobtree.com
806-341-6602
Jakob Tree Inc on Facebook or Instagram