Ask the Tree Geek: Hiring a Tree Care Professional

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and Museum opened in 1990, then went under a renovation in 2007. It is a place for people to learn about the American Quarter Horse breed and how important it is to our area, country, and the world.

Anna Morrison is the Chief Foundation Officer for AQHA, she says that she has "been horse crazy her entire life." When Morrison was young, she contacted the AQHA to share her love of horses. AQHA sent her promotional material that shaped who she is today. Morrison said, "I had those posters on my wall and went through the colors and the markings and imagined what my perfect horse would look like and what I would name it and so I think I've always had a love for this breed because of the way that it supported my initial love of the horse in general."