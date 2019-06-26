Live Now
Democrats take the stage in first debate of 2020 campaign season

Ask the Tree Geek: Hiring a Tree Care Professional

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have trees that need tending to this season, it’s important to hire a tree care professional. Jake, The Tree Geek explains.

How to hire a tree care professional:

  • Ask around for a referral, ask your friends and neighbors.
  • Check credentials. International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist or Master Arborist.
  • Ask for proof of insurance, liability insurance that covers property damage.
  • Licensing? Not in Texas for tree work, only for pesticide application.
  • Bonded? Not necessary for tree work as their are no goods, just services in transaction.
  • Never pay up front or before the work is complete.

Why you should hire a tree care professional:

  • Trees are long term resource that can be ruined in an afternoon
  • A qualified arborist understands the whole ecosystem associated with the trees, not just the tree cutting.
  • Homeowners and unqualified tree trimmers can get seriously injured or damage property.

Tree Geek Fact of the Week:
 Tallest Tree: Hyperion Redwood, 380ft tall, Redwood National Park. (20ft longer than a football field when laid over).

Jakob Tree Inc.
Jake@jakobtree.com
806-341-6602
Jakob Tree Inc on Facebook or Instagram

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss