AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —October is domestic violence awareness month, and Amarillo isn’t immune to the growing number of people seeking help for domestic or intimate partner violence.

*Intimate partner violence affects more than 10 million people each year in the US.

*An incident of violence occurs every 3 seconds.

*One in four women and one in 10 men have been victims of severe physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner.

*Intimate partner violence accounts for 20% of all violent crime.

*19% of intimate partner violence involves a weapon; an abuser’s access to a firearm increases the risk of intimate partner femicide by 400%.

Last year, Family Support Services served 2,433 victims of domestic or intimate partner violence, providing safe housing, safety planning, legal and medical advocacy, counseling, support groups, transitional housing, the Advocacy Helpline (806-374-5433), and other services.

Family Support Services will provide awareness and prevention information throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Social media posts will highlight many different aspects of domestic violence awareness and prevention.

Thursday, October 20th is national Go Purple Day. Everyone is encouraged to wear purple that day to bring awareness to domestic violence.

The annual DV Awareness Walk will take place Friday, October 28, 3pm, beginning at Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, 203 SW 8th. Community partners are invited to participate.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the FSS Helpline is available 24/7 at 806-374-5433. In a life-threatening emergency, always call 9-1-1.

*Statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.