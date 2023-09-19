AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Planning a Quinceanera Party has a lot of moving parts, from accessories and favors to the dress, hair and makeup, cakes, and entertainment. That’s why it’s perfect to have all of these area vendors in one location.

The High Plains Quinceanera Show is coming up Sunday, September 24th from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center-Heritage Ballroom. Vendors will be available to talk about what they offer, and their availability and make plans with some of the best in the business.

You can purchase tickets and learn more here, you’ll pay $7 online and skip the line while getting an entry into the pre-show drawings. Or you can purchase a ticket at the event for $10.