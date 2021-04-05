High Plains Native Hosting Virtual Discussion about New Book

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Kris Clink is a High Plains native. Now she lives in Kansas but she’s getting ready for a virtual discussion about her new book Goodbye, Lark Lovejoy.

The book’s summary is below, to purchase the book click here.

“Lark’s lost her husband, and the expiration date has come and gone on her fake-it-till-you-make-it “Happy Mommy Show.” Healing her broken family requires drastic measures—like returning to her hometown in the Texas Hill Country. But she’s going to need more than clean air and a pastoral landscape to rebuild a life for her and her young sons.

After years of putting off her dream of becoming a winemaker, Lark puts every cent into a failing vineyard, determined to work through her grief and make a brighter future for her children. The last thing she expects is to fall in love again. Especially not with Wyatt Gifford, an injured Army vet with a past of his own to conquer.

Coming home may not be the reset Lark imagined, but it does take her on a journey filled with humor and reconciliation—one that prepares her for a courageous comeback.”