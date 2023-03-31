AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —High Plains Drifters Soccer Club, the most tenured soccer club in the Texas Panhandle, has announced a new groundbreaking affiliate partnership with FC Dallas that will be instrumental in helping local soccer players reach the next level.

Widely known as one of the top youth development systems in MLS and North American soccer, FC Dallas is considered the best in the nation when it comes to helping players advance.

“The affiliate partnership with FC Dallas provides a clear pathway forward to a higher level, whether that’s with a college or signing a pro contract,” explains HPD Executive Director Butch Lauffer. “This gets more eyes on our players at no extra cost to them and provides opportunities to train with the best of the best.”

Local youth players will now have an opportunity to attend FC Dallas camps and training sessions in addition to participating in the FC Dallas Showcase, a tournament specifically designed for youth athletes looking to play in front of college coaches and scouts.

“By partnering with FC Dallas, our players will have the opportunity to thrive and grow even more. The only ceiling now will be the individual players ability,” says HPD President Bryan Chaffin. “If the talent level is there, we will now have a path to opportunities that our area has not been able to access.”

The new affiliate partnership will allow High Plains Drifters players who compete at a higher level to travel abroad to train within the academy’s top teams. The FC Dallas partnership program also provides insider access to professional team and coaching staff, player development models, training methodology, curriculum, camps, clinics, and college programs.

“This isn’t just a name change. This is a major milestone for our region and a true game-changer for local youth soccer players,” explains Lauffer.

While HPD players will now have access to the tools they need to reach the pros, they will not incur any additional costs. Scholarships are available to help offset any expenses, so every player has a fair playing field when it comes to opportunities for their future.