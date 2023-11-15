AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Choral Society is getting ready for its Fall Concert, which is also their season opener.
It’s coming up on November 19th. You can get more information and tickets here.
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted:
Updated:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Choral Society is getting ready for its Fall Concert, which is also their season opener.
It’s coming up on November 19th. You can get more information and tickets here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now