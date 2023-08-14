AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Where is Borger? A question Bryson Barron heard more than once most likely while representing not only the High Plains, the Black Dragon Martial Arts school in Borger, Texas or Team USA in Abu Dhabi during the 2023 MMA Youth Worlds competition.

Barron has been training at Black Dragon Martial Arts for a few years now, and in July competed to secure a spot on Team USA for the competition in Abu Dhabi, where he ended up winning 2nd place.

Barron says his biggest challenge is mentally preparing for each fight, but that his training has taught him to be more confident. He also plans to take these skills beyond graduation and hopes to make a career out of it.

Congratulations Bryson!