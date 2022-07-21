AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High blood pressure, also known as HBP or Hypertension, is when your blood pressure, the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels, is consistently too high. Dr. Rodney Young, from Texas Tech Physicians is educating the public in a 3-part series.

First up is how common high blood pressure is, Dr. Young saying about one in three adults have high blood pressure. Among those, nearly 20% are unaware they have it, less than half of those diagnosed have it reliably controlled. 65% of those diagnosed are over 60, and 20% of those are between 24 and 32.

Dr. Young says some contributing risk facts include increasing age, a family history, heart disease, stroke or diabetes, obesity and inactivity along with having a diet high in cholesterol, fat, and salt. Smoking and ethnicity can also be factors.

There usually aren’t symptoms which is why it’s called “the silent killer” but most doctors will screen for it regularly. You at home can also be watching for high blood pressure by using machines in most drug stores or purchasing at home monitors.

Dr. Young says invest in an at home blood pressure monitor, they’re inexpensive and tend to be reliable. He suggests keeping track of your blood pressure readings, and share those results with your primary care physician or use an app to monitor your readings.

