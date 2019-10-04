HGTV stars turn up the heat on fall home renovations

Fall is coming and that means it’s time to check some things off your household renovation list. We have tips, tricks and must-haves from the pros on heating your home for Fall.

About Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak:

Karen E Laine (Mom), former lawyer and Mina Starsiak (daughter), real estate agent are Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. They began rehabbing houses in their neighborhood near downtown Indianapolis in 2007 (before it was a “hot” neighborhood). In the process, they discovered a skill set and passion for neighborhood rehabilitation, one house at a time. They found that they could do well by doing good! In 2014, High Noon Entertainment, who filmed a pilot for HGTV, founded their company. The pilot aired in May 2015 under the name “Two Chicks and a Hammer”. In July 2015, they began filming the first season of the show now known as “Good Bones”. The series follows the expert team as they buy homes in serious disrepair, sometimes gut them to the studs and transform them into stunning remodels. Good Bones Season 4 premiered in April and they are currently filming Season 5, and Mina is slated to premiere on the upcoming special “HGTV’s Rock the Block Competition show” slated to air this fall.