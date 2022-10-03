AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — They’re the makers of the Eggmazing, an easy and fun way to decorate Easter Eggs.

Then Scott Houdashell and Curtis McGill from Hey Buddy Hey Pal Investments, LLC launched the Christmas ornament decorator.

Now the pair are back helping us out for Halloween with the Stack-O-Lantern kit helping you to stack your Jack-O-Lanterns this season.

Click here for more information or to purchase this item. If it’s out of stock online check other retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more.