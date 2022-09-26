This segment is sponsored by Disney-Hyperion.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Interactive books help kids get engaged with a book in both a physical and mental way. Now Ryan T. Higgins in HEY, BRUCE!,adds to the fun of his best-selling Mother Bruce series of books for young readers with another laugh-out-loud adventure—with a twist: It’s interactive! (No, not hyperactive, as one of the mice misspeaks.)

To begin, little ones will rouse Bruce from slumber on a cozy tree branch with a tap of their finger on his shoulder. After Bruce crashes to the ground with an “Oof!,” followed by a “Grrrrrrrrr!,” they’re again called on to help get the big grumpy bear back to the safety and comfort of his napping log. Phew! But, with the turn of the page, Bruce’s nap is disrupted again. And that’s when the mayhem starts! Rupert, Thistle, and Nibbs guide captivated youngsters through a series of instructions, from pressing a piano key to turning the book upside down and then wobbling it back and forth. What could possibly go wrong? Well, as fans know, when Bruce is in the story, mishaps naturally happen—with plenty of hilarity along the way.

Filled with lively illustrations, kid-friendly jokes, and the high jinks of his lovable animal characters, HEY, BRUCE! is a book parents will enjoy reading with their little ones—again and again and again.

About the Author:

Ryan T. Higgins (ryanthiggins.com) is the author and illustrator of the New York Times best-selling Mother Bruce, which received the E. B. White Read-Aloud Award and the Ezra Jack Keats New Illustrator Honor. In addition to the Mother Bruce series, Ryan is also the author and illustrator of Norman Didn’t Do It!, We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, We Will Rock Our Classmates, BE QUIET!, and What About Worms!?, an Elephant & Piggie Like Reading! book. He lives in Maine with his three children, three dogs, three cats, one gecko, one tortoise, and one wife.