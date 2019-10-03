Hey Amarillo: Julie Ballard

This week’s Hey Amarillo with Jason Boyett features Julie Ballard. Julie is a recent graduate of the REZ program at Faith City Mission. She arrived in Amarillo after a lifetime battling addiction and even homelessness—all while breaking the stereotypes most people have about addicts—and found hope and healing through the community Faith City provides. Today she’s in a much healthier place and equipped to talk personally about the life change this organization makes possible.

Julie and Jason talk about what she found in Amarillo that she couldn’t find in other places in her journey, and about why the city of Amarillo has such a positive reputation among homeless people.

For more information on Hey Amarillo, click here.