AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo is back in 2023 with a new episode featuring Rev. Jared Houze.

Listen to it here along with other great episodes.

A conversation with the Rev. Jared Houze, Rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Jared is a 7th-generation Texan who grew up in Dallas but has spent most of his adult life in West Texas. He and his family arrived in Amarillo during the summer of 2020. He shares with host Jason Boyett about his ministry calling and conversion to the Episcopal tradition, his journey from rural churches to St. Andrew’s, and what he is learning about community and diversity here in Amarillo. This episode is sponsored by the Discover Amarillo app and Wieck Realty.