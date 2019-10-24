Hey Amarillo: Taylor Moore

1  of  23
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Jason Boyett is a local writer and the host of “Hey Amarillo” podcast, a weekly interview show featuring Amarillo people and stories. 

This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Taylor Moore, who arrived in Amarillo “kicking and screaming” after a decade-long stint as a CIA analyst and operative. He grew up in South Texas and traveled all over the world before being recruited by the government. 

Taylor and Jason talk about his international career in intelligence, his path to landing at the Agency, and what he’s been doing since then. After working briefly in the oil and gas industries, he now is a full-time author who is writing a series of thriller novels based in the Panhandle. Taylor says coming to Amarillo—and finding a community here—was the event that changed the direction of his life. 

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast 

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com

