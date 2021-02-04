Hey Amarillo: Psychiatrist Explains Mental Health Impact of Pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hey Amarillo podcast host Jason Boyett speaks about the latest episode where he sits down with Dr. James Avery Rush IV, MD.

This psychiatrist goes by Jave and talks about the impact the pandemic is having on mental health.

The description is below, but you can listen to the episode here.

“A conversation with Dr. James Avery Rush IV, MD, who goes by the nickname “Jave.” A psychiatrist, he shares with host Jason Boyett about the impact of COVID on local residents’ mental health, plus his work with elderly dementia patients and a vital new facility coming to Amarillo. He also gives insight into the reason he and his family—including his high-achieving younger brothers and his father—have invested so much in Amarillo. This episode is sponsored by Pesttex and Terra Accounting & Consulting.”