“Hey Amarillo” profiles Reagan Hales

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Reagan Hales. Reagan is the Vice President of Business Development at the Amarillo EDC.

With the podcast’s 100th episode approaching, Jason is interviewing some of the individuals who were most influential in helping Hey Amarillo get started. The AEDC sponsored three early episodes of the show and several after that.

In this episode, Jason and Reagan talk about her meandering career from the financial sector to the nonprofit and university worlds before coming to the AEDC—and what it’s been like to be a woman in leadership in all those workplaces.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com