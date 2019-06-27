“Hey Amarillo” Profiles Rachael Edwards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Rachael Edwards, a local artist who has had a long career.

You might know her from her mural at Six Car Pub & Brewery or her annual Back Alley Gallery shows. The next Back Alley show is this Saturday, June 29, at 1st and Taylor.

Rachael grew up in Amarillo. Both of her parents were working jazz musicians, which gave her a unique creative upbringing. She talks with host Jason Boyett about how she became a career artist, how the Back Alley concept began, and some of the process of creating a large-format mural like the one at Six Car.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com