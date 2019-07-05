“Hey Amarillo” Profiles Koben Puckett

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on Hey Amarillo is Koben Puckett.

The 6th annual Koben Puckett PBR Invitational is on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds. You can purchase tickets here.

PBR bull riders from all over the United States will be participating.

Koben was paralyzed from the neck down bullriding. This event benefits the Press On Foundation – helping those pursuing recovery from a spinal cord injury.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com