Breaking News
DIRECTV Customers Don’t Lose KAMR

“Hey Amarillo” Profiles Koben Puckett

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on Hey Amarillo is Koben Puckett.

The 6th annual Koben Puckett PBR Invitational is on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds. You can purchase tickets here.

PBR bull riders from all over the United States will be participating.

Koben was paralyzed from the neck down bullriding. This event benefits the Press On Foundation – helping those pursuing recovery from a spinal cord injury.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast  
heyamarillo.com
jasonboyett.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss