“Hey Amarillo” profiles Keely Brown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Keely Brown, the co-founder of Colorful Closets.

In addition to the origin story of her organization, they talk about how Keely and her family lost their home, car and even utilities during a multi-year period of financial trouble several years ago. She offers an interesting perspective on poverty and community even among people in nicer parts of town.

“Hey Amarillo” Beer Fest is on Saturday, August 3 at 5 p.m. at Starlight Ranch Event Center. For tickets and more information, click here.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com