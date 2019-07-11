“Hey Amarillo” profiles Jenny Inzerillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Jenny Inzerillo, a Canyon resident who moved to the area in 2015 after living in Chicago and St. Louis. Jenny had been an advertising copywriter in those cities but ended up a local radio host—she took over as the new host of High Plains Morning on HPPR. A long-standing tradition at HPPR, High Plains Morning is one of the few live radio music shows in the area, every morning from 9 a.m to noon. In this episode, Jenny talks to Jason about the local music scene, how she programs and plans the playlists in the daily show, and how—as an outsider—she adapted so quickly to Amarillo and Canyon.

