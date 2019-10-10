Hey Amarillo profiles Howard Smith

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on Hey Amarillo is Howard Smith, a longtime local Realtor, and member of the Amarillo City Council.

In the mid-20th century, Howard’s family operated the historic Hub Clothiers and he was part owner. He also served aboard the USS Guadalcanal when the U.S. Navy ship was used to recover Apollo 9 astronauts after they landed in the Atlantic.

Howard and Jason talk about his career, how he’s seen the city change over the past 60 years, and why he’s still passionate about mountain biking in Palo Duro Canyon.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

