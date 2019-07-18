“Hey Amarillo” profiles Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, the president of Amarillo College. Dr. Lowery-Hart took over from Paul Matney in 2014 and was immediately thrust into a funding crisis at AC.

In this episode, he talks to Jason about the leadership lessons he learned during that period, and also about his upbringing in Slaton, how attending WTAMU transformed his life, and about the special role AC plays in Amarillo’s future and economy.

